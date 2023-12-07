Fort Pierce police arrest man, 35, on numerous drug charges

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 35-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges after a raid in which hundreds of grams of cocaine and marijuana were seized as well as $52,849 in U.S. currency, Fort Pierce police said Wednesday.

Jarmorey Joshua Canty is facing charges of trafficking phenethylamines and cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the police department posted on Facebook.

A 16-year-old girl also was arrested on a trafficking cocaine charge.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Fort Pierce Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, assisted by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed multiple search warrants at apartments on the 1200 block of North 16th Street.

Seized were approximately 1 kilogram of methylenedioxypyrovaleron (MDPV), 57.5 grams of crack cocaine, 114.8 grams of powder cocaine, 486 grams of marijuana, 225 packages of marijuana edibles and the U.S. currency.

“Today’s arrests and seizures highlight the effective partnerships among our agencies,” Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said. “This enforcement operation is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

This remains an open and active investigation.