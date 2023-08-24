Watch Now
Fort Pierce man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Jabarie Junior Orelien also sentenced to 30 years as felon in possession of firearm
Posted at 8:12 PM, Aug 23, 2023
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Force Pierce man has been sentenced to life in prison with a 25-year mandatory minimum in the fatal shooting of a man in the city in 2020.

On Aug. 9, Circuit Judge Steven Levin sentenced Jabarie Junior Orelien, 33, in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Eril Merius, of Fort Pierce, on March 5, 2020. Merium was shot in the 500 block of North Eighth Street, west of U.S. 1 and later died at a local hospital.

On June 2, a jury convicted Oreliien of first-degree murder and a felon in possession of a firearm. Levin imposed a 30-year sentence for the firearm conviction.

A witness told an investigator he heard an argument at a lot between 18th Street and 19th Street between Merius and Orelien. The witness said they had problems before.

Orelien reached in his waistband and pulled out a holster with a firearm and shot Merius, the witness said.

