Fort Pierce man arrested after machete attack at Walmart; officer injured

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) arrested a 33-year-old man Saturday night after he allegedly swung a machete at officers in a Walmart parking lot, injuring one.

According to a statement from FFPD, officers responded to the Walmart in the 5100 block of Okeechobee Road at about 9:15 p.m. following reports of a man with a machete.

When police approached, the suspect, who has since been identified as Lawrence Fountain, began swinging the weapon violently, investigators said. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

One officer suffered a laceration to the arm during the incident and was transported to a local hospital. Police said the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Fountain also sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked. He has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are working to determine what led to the encounter. They urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department.