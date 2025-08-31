Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Fort Pierce man arrested after machete attack at Walmart; officer injured

33-year-old Lawrence Fountain charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Fort Pierce Police Department
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
Posted

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) arrested a 33-year-old man Saturday night after he allegedly swung a machete at officers in a Walmart parking lot, injuring one.

According to a statement from FFPD, officers responded to the Walmart in the 5100 block of Okeechobee Road at about 9:15 p.m. following reports of a man with a machete.

When police approached, the suspect, who has since been identified as Lawrence Fountain, began swinging the weapon violently, investigators said. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

One officer suffered a laceration to the arm during the incident and was transported to a local hospital. Police said the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Fountain also sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked. He has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are working to determine what led to the encounter. They urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening