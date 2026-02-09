Fort Pierce implements emergency measures as severe beach erosion threatens properties

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is continuing to look for answers as Fort Pierce city leaders implement emergency erosion control measures at Jetty Park Beach and parts of Hutchinson Island.

Fort Pierce battles beach erosion with sand project

Our Treasure Coast reporter Tyler Hatfield listened to local businesses in the area having to deal with less beach and learns from the city what's being done to stop it.

The most recent severe erosion is inching it ways to multiple properties.

“It could be destructive to property by undermining the property and collapsing it theoretically,” said City Commissioner Michael Broderick. “Road sidewalks, etc., could be torn up.”

Now, Fort Pierce city leaders are implementing an emergency response to curb the erosion and hoping on Tuesday, to bring in more sand at a cost of approximately $500,000.

The erosion is also impacting the dune bar at Island Beach Bar and Restaurant.

“We are doing the best we can with the situation that is given,” said Madison Walters, manager of Island Beach Bar and Restaurant.

Walters said their dune bar served beachside drinks to customers.

With the erosion, they had to close the bar last week until the beach is fixed.

“We're praying that it gets fixed soon,” said Walter. “As someone who's lived there their whole life, and locals and people that like to make this, part of their destination, it definitely is upsetting.”

This comes as a $15 million beach nourishment project was scheduled in March for a mile stretch of coastline on Hutchinson Island.

Commissioner Broderick said the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers failed to secure a vendor for the nourishment project last year—putting it a full year behind schedule.

“The erosion now is so significant, homes, safety and property are at risk currently,” said Broderick.

Walter said she wants to welcome customers back to the dune bar.

“I just hope that we do find a permanent solution for everybody,” said Walters.

The Island Beach Bar and Restaurant is still open for business.

Commissioner Broderick said on Monday, county and city leaders are meeting in the afternoon to discuss what equipment, materials and manpower are needed for a more sustainable temporary solution for the erosion.

Jetty Park Beach is currently closed.