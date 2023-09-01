Fort Pierce girl, 12, missing for more than a week, authorities say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is spreading the word about a 12-year-old Fort Pierce girl who's been missing for more than a week.

The organization on Friday said Shaniyah Joseph went missing from her home on Aug. 23.

The national center said Joseph may be with an older man, and authorities believe she could be staying in the Fort Pierce or Port St. Lucie area.

Joseph is 5'2", 110 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

If you've seen Joseph or know where she is, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.