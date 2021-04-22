Fort Pierce family needs help for teen's 37th surgery

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Next month, a 16-year-old boy from Fort Pierce will undergo his 37th surgery as he continues to heal from severe burns that nearly claimed his life.

However, the next procedure for Demetrius Gollett will be nearly 1,000 miles away in Cincinnati, Ohio.

His family is calling on the community to help with support to make the trip possible, after the pandemic pushed back many of his routine procedures over the last year.

Demetrius Gollett continues to recover from a deadly fire in 2013.

The then-8-year-old Gollett suffered burns to 50 percent of his body, with the worst on his head, face, and arms.

Over the last eight years, Gollett has had 36 surgeries with some procedures requiring him to wear a facial mask to help his skin and tissue heal.

However, Gollett continues to remain optimistic and is grateful for the community support his family has received during his recovery.

“Demetrius is my hero, so he keeps us together,” said Demetrius’ mother, Chiquita Andrews. “Also with the community, our friends, our family, supporters, they all help keep us going as a family.”

Andrews says the critical surgeries are an out-of-pocket expense, adding to the funds needed for transportation, hotel, and food.

Fundraiser to benefit Demetrius... this Saturday. Demetrius was badly burned following a house fire that took the life of his paternal grandparents. pic.twitter.com/JF9W3U7FU9 — StLucieFire (@StLucieFireDist) April 19, 2021

An upcoming fundraiser to support Gollett will take place this Saturday, April 24 at 2304 Avenue P in Fort Pierce from noon to 6 p.m.

Several firefighters from the St. Lucie County Fire District will also be in attendance.

The event will feature food, music, and a bounce house for kids.

Donations for Demetrius Gollett are appreciated.

For more information about assisting the family with medical expenses, call Deloris Andrews Scott at 772-359-0224 or email andrewsc130@outlook.com.