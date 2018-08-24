Fort Pierce accepts resignation of city attorney James Messer

FORT PIERCE, Fla.--Fort Pierce City Attorney James Messer, who had been accused of creating a 'hostile workplace,' has resigned.

At least three Fort Pierce city employees had filed complaints against Messer.

At a special meeting of the city commission earlier this month Messer said: “I have no intention on commenting on it other than to say there are two sides to every story."

Messer came on board in 2016. He recently had his contract extended for another four years.

