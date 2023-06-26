Former President Donald Trump's trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce

Former President Donald Trump's trial is expected to bring millions of dollars into Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County, according to local business owners and elected officials.

For Lynette Irizarry, also known as Lyly, she feels the trial will bring in lots of customers to both her business and others while thousands are in town for the hearing.

"We've all been talking about it, the customers, the small business owners," Irizarry said. "We've all been saying it's going to put Fort Pierce on the map."

WPTV Ndiaga Niang is excited about the potential for new customers.

Across from the courthouse, Ndiaga Niang owns African Art and Antiques, a souvenir shop. He agreed with Irizarry.

"It's great," Irizarry said. "I know people are going to come from all over the world."

Mayor Linda Hudson said even more valuable than the money spent on transportation, restaurant patronage, sales and hotels, is the attention Fort Pierce is getting from the trial, one she said could bring in revenue year after year.

"I think people will see how beautiful we are, and they'll come back," Hudson said.

WPTV Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson expects the attention from former President Donald Trump's trial will provide a substantial benefit to the city.

She and Niang agreed it's critical for Fort Pierce to make a good impression during the trial: to encourage people to come back and see the Sunrise City.

"The people who come here, we have to host them in a nice way," Niang said.

"Our No. 1 goal: keep everybody safe. Our No. 2 goal: show everyone how great Fort Pierce is," Hudson said.

Yet other business owners, including Lisa Spagnuolo, the owner of the Pot Belli Deli, said the hullabaloo downtown could lead to a loss in revenue while court is in session.

"With the roads closing, it's hard to get in here, and when they're in trial they might not be able to come in here," Spagnuolo said. "It could hurt us not being able to have our regular customers."

WPTV Lynette Irizarry is one of the many small business owners in Fort Pierce who could receive a boost in revenue from the trial of former President Donald Trump.

Whatever the outcome is, she agreed the trial opens the door for more attention, and if Irizarry has any say in it, that attention will be around for a while.

"I will paint this town pink," Irizarry said.

The trial is expected to also benefit St Lucie County.

The bed tax collected from money on hotels goes directly to the county, which typically uses it for beautification projects, including upkeeping beaches and Clover Park baseball stadium.