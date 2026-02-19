FHP trooper with ties to Fort Pierce dies from medical emergency during training

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper died while participating in a training academy event on Wednesday.

Trooper Michael Diego was participating in a competitive process for the Patrol's Criminal Interdiction Unit when he suffered a medical emergency. He ultimately passed away at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Diego was with FHP for four years, spending his career serving at the Fort Pierce District and Fort Myers District.

FHP, Executive Director Dave Kerner and Colonel Gary Howze issued the following statement:

“Florida State Trooper Michael Diego exemplifies what it means to be an American and one of Florida’s Finest. He lived his life in service and protection to others. Trooper Diego passed away in the line of duty surrounded by his family and his fellow State Troopers. Our hearts grieve his untimely passing and for the pain his family is experiencing. We are deeply thankful for the rescue efforts of his fellow State Troopers, EMS First Responders, the pilots and medics of Survival Flight, and the medical professionals of Gadsden Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.”

