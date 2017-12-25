FHP investigating fatal rollover crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 31-year-old Fort Pierce man just after midnight on Christmas.

According to an FHP report, Jose Sanchez Duque was driving in the 3900 block of Sunrise Boulevard when for unknown reasons, he crossed over the southbound lane and drove off the roadway, overturning his Ford SUV, striking a traffic sign and a fence. Duque was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Two passengers in his vehicle were transported to Lawnwood Medical Center for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.