Fatal motorcycle crash closes Indian River Drive in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning in a single-motorcycle crash on Indian River Drive, authorities said.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 10:50 a.m. to the 5500 block of South Indian River Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are leading the investigation. Deputies say Indian River Drive is currently closed between Walton Road and Midway Road while investigators work the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.