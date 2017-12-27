Family, friends gather to remember 9-year-old Issac Santillan killed in crash

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Family and friends gathered Tuesday evening to remember 9-year-old Isaac Santillan.

Issac, who turned 9-years-old on Christmas, died in a car crash on his birthday.

Candles and mementos lined Cortez and Sunrise boulevards in Fort Pierce, where the crash happened.

Police say Julio Ruiz was driving the car that skidded through the intersection and slammed into a parked truck.

Ruiz's 5-year-old daughter, Issac's sister, and his girlfriend who were also passengers in the car when the accident happened, remain hospitalized but their condition is improving, officials said Tuesday.

Issac died at the scene.

He spent Christmas Eve with his aunt and grandmother before they dropped him off at his legal guardian's home.

Isaac's family wants answers as to why the 9-year-old was in that car at 4:30 a.m.

"A little boy lost his life because of someone who was careless. Somebody who we love, who we never going to see again," said Isaac's aunt Cynthia Santillan.

Police have not been able to question Ruiz because he is still hospitalized. They are also waiting on toxicology reports to see if drugs and alcohol played a factor.