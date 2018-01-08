Driver in crash that killed 9-yr old on Christmas arrested

Julio Ruiz, the driver in the crash that killed a 9-year old Fort Pierce boy on Christmas morning, has been arrested.

Ruiz has not been arrested for the crash, but for violating his probation from a grand theft case in September 2017.

Court documents show that Ruiz was on pre-trial release in that case when investigators say he committed another criminal offense on Christmas morning.

The State Attorney's Office said there is probable cause Ruiz was driving under the influence when his car crashed into a parked truck in someone's yard, and that formal charges are likely.

Investigators said Ruiz admitted he had some drinks before the crash and took some unknown pills for a headache. After that, Ruiz said, he can't remember anything.

According to investigators, Ruiz was going at least 77 mph in a 30 mph zone when he crashed at 4:30 a.m. on Christmas.

Issac Santillan hit the windshield and died at the scene. It was Issac's 9th birthday.

Investigators are still waiting for the toxicology report from Ruiz. He could face manslaughter charges.

