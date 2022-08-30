Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant to improve infrastructure in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure.

Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre Kings Landing site in the downtown area.

"These public infrastructure improvements will help this area attract new businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, and even a full-service hotel," DeSantis said.

The funding will be used to reconstruct aging utility infrastructure, reconstruct a portion of Indian River Drive, make pedestrian safety enchantments, and improve the Moores Creek Bridge.

DeSantis said the project will attract around 1,300 jobs to Fort Pierce and have a fiscal impact of more than $5 million.

"If you can provide an underlying support for infrastructure, then the economy and all this stuff had an opportunity to really grow," DeSantis said.