Deputies discover man fatally shot overnight in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies and detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fatal shooting of a man overnight in Fort Pierce.

According to Chief Deputy Brian Hester, at approximately 2:45 a.m. deputies patrolling Harbor Pointe Park located Akiefe Jamal Anderson, 22, near his vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies learned there had been a large party in the park. There are currently no suspects in this case.

"We are still in the early stages of this investigation, and encourage anyone with information about this incident to please call detectives at (772) 462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477," Hester said.

