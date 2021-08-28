Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Deputies discover man fatally shot overnight in Fort Pierce

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
AP Graphics Bank
Riviera Beach police investigating shooting in Riviera Beach
Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 12:17:35-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies and detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fatal shooting of a man overnight in Fort Pierce.

According to Chief Deputy Brian Hester, at approximately 2:45 a.m. deputies patrolling Harbor Pointe Park located Akiefe Jamal Anderson, 22, near his vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies learned there had been a large party in the park. There are currently no suspects in this case.

"We are still in the early stages of this investigation, and encourage anyone with information about this incident to please call detectives at (772) 462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477," Hester said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.