Brother & sister arrested in Fort Pierce home invasion, homicide

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Police arrested two teenage siblings for the shooting death and home invasion of a Fort Pierce man over the weekend.

Fort Pierce police said brother and sister Naquion Jones, 18, and Keitha Daughtry, 17, both of Fort Pierce, are facing charges for the shooting death of Tremayne Dellmar, 34, of Fort Pierce.

Officers responded to a shooting Saturday in the 2100 block of Avenue N around 11:30 p.m. They found Dellmar, who had been shot multiple times, lying in a doorway of the apartment.

Other people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting said Dellmar opened the door when he heard a knock. Police said the suspects then “shoved a handgun in Dellmar’s face and demanded money,” according to a police report.

Dellmar tried to take the gun but was shot twice, in the shoulder and back, the report states. Dellmar died due to his gunshot wounds.

The suspects demanded money from the other people inside the home and then left in a blue or grey vehicle, detectives say.

Witness identified the female suspect as “Kee Kee,” Keitha Daughtry, and the man as “Fat Daddy,” Naquion Jones.

Detectives are looking for two additional suspects, whose identities are unknown.

People in the neighborhood said they were not shocked to learn two teenagers were arrested for the deadly shooting.

"I’m positive that there's drugs being sold there cause that's my issue with my boyfriend's daughter; she keeps buying, purchasing drugs there. We keep trying to get her off drugs," said a neighbor who wanted to be identified as "Lucy."

Another neighbor said there is traffic at all hours of the night on the street and some times there will be half a dozen or more cars parked at the home.

"It's real bad and I'm tired of it. God is my witness, I am tired," said a neighbor who wanted to be identified as "Vivian."

Fort Pierce police officers reported finding Daughtry and Jones on April 2 and placed them into custody. Daughtry and Jones denied any involvement in the robbery, the report states.

Jones was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail and Daughtry was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The parent or guardian listed for Daughtry has not responded to calls from WPTV. We have also requested from police, the calls for service to the address of the home where the shooting took place. Police could not say if drugs are involved in the case at this time.

This is the City of Fort Pierce’s first homicide of 2018.