Assistance available for Fort Pierce Utilities Authority customers after rate hike

Customers who qualify can access up to $150 in utility bill assistance
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 13:54:42-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce Utilities Authority customers impacted by a recent rate hike may qualify for assistance with their utility bill.

FPUA says they have partnered with Mustard Seed Ministries to provide utility bill assistance for customers impacted by natural gas prices this month.

Customers must meet an income threshold of 200% or below poverty level to qualify for assistance of up to $150. Assistance will be available until funds are depleted.

To receive assistance, applicants must provide the following:

  • Valid photo ID
  • Copy of your FPUA bill
  • Proof of income or unemployment
  • Number of adults and children in the household

To make an appointment to apply, call Mustard Seed Ministries at 772-465-6021.

For special payment arrangements or budget billing, customers can call FPUA at 772-466-1600, ext. 3900.

