51-year-old accused of kidnapping, lewd acts in Fort Pierce home invasion

Antonio Zaid Diaz Alvarez
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 51-year-old man is in custody after a violent home invasion this month in Fort Pierce involving three children who were held hostage. 

Police say the suspect, Antonio Zaid Diaz Alvarez, broke into a home on Avenue E, sexually assaulted two girls, exposed himself and held a knife to a 13-year-old boy's throat. 
      
The teenager told police that Diaz Alvarez restrained them with a cord inside a bedroom and made them watch pornography and videos of executions. 

Investigators said the break-in happened on Dec. 22 while the children's mother was at work. 

Police arrested Diaz Alvarez five days later, on Dec. 27, after finding him in a vacant home on North 14th Street. 
    
Diaz Alvarez, who also has active warrants in St. Lucie County as well as Miami-Dade, faces the following charges:

  • Kidnapping/false imprisonment
  • Lewd and lascivious exhibition
  • Lewd and lascivious molestation
  • Home invasion with a deadly weapon

     
The suspect also has active warrants for sex crimes involving children in Miami-Dade County. 

