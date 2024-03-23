5 people impacted by house fire in Fort Pierce; 2 dogs rescued

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Five people were impacted, including one child, and two dogs were rescued in a fire Saturday afternoon, according St. Lucie Fire District and American Red Cross.

Firefighters responded at 1:20 p.m. to the fire in the 1200 block of Ibis Avenue, the agency posted on Facebook.

A neighbor reported seeing flames coming from a nearby home.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house but the blaze was put under control in 20 minutes

The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.