4 shot and hospitalized in Fort Pierce during alleged online marketplace ambush

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Four people were shot Saturday afternoon in Fort Pierce during what investigators believe was an ambush related to an online marketplace transaction, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Avenue R at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene, rendered immediate aid to the victims and coordinated medical care with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Preliminary information gathered during the early stages of the investigation, along with witness accounts, indicates the incident may have originated from an attempted online marketplace transaction.

Investigators believe one individual arrived at the location with the intent of completing a transaction with another individual.

Upon the potential buyer's arrival and exit from the vehicle, the individual was allegedly ambushed by three suspects, who opened fire, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives believe a fifth individual may have been involved and are actively working to identify and locate that person.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-7300 or submit a tip via email at CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.

