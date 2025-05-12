More than 30 people displaced by multi-unit fire at Fort Pierce apartment complex

Over 30 people have been displaced after an apartment building caught fire in Fort Pierce Sunday night.

The St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the 500 block of E. Weatherbee Road at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday and were able to extinguish the flames by 12:44 a.m. Monday. The entire 12-unit complex was affected, resulting in 33 residents being displaced. The Red Cross confirmed that among the victims are several children.

American Red Cross

The Red Cross from the Palm Beach Treasure Coast Chapter is providing the victims with emergency financial assistance and other additional services.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.