21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police are investigating
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jan 30, 2023
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning.

The fatal crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South US 1.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound along South US 1 and attempting to make a left turn onto Edwards Road, as the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on US 1 and crashed into the side of the SUV.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The intersection of Edwards Road and US 1 was closed to traffic for hours have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal should contact Officer Shane Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org.

