FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A two-year-old girl drowned at a residential home, the Fort Pierce Police Department said.

Police along with the St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the home after 9 p.m. on May 17th.

Life-saving measures were performed before she was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood.

She later died at the hospital.

No other details could be provided. Police say this is an open and active investigation.