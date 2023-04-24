2 men sought after Fort Pierce gas station clerk attacked, robbed

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Two men are being sought in Fort Pierce after an armed robbery at a gas station Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station located at 3306 Orange Ave.

Police said two unidentified men entered the business, brandished a firearm, struck the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators said the crooks then fled westbound on foot.

According to police, the first robber was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie, an orange shirt over the hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black slides and black socks.

The second thief was wearing a black shirt, dark shorts, one black and one orange sock, black-and-orange slides, a dark beanie, a gold chain and a rubber bracelet on each wrist.

Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6778, 772-302-4796 or esaintilien@fppd.org.

Tipsters can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.