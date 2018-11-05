19-year-old Fort Pierce man found shot dead in front of his home

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Fort Pierce.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 10 p.m. to the 3800 block of Avenue L regarding an unresponsive person lying in front of a residence.

When deputies arrived they located 19-year-old Jesus Jimenez of Fort Pierce deceased in front of his home from a gunshot wound.

Detectives continue to gather evidence and asking nearby residents to review their surveillance camera footage.

Anyone who may have had any dealings with Jesus Jimenez or who may live in the area and saw anything suspicious last night are asked to call detectives at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.