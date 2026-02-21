Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12-year-old boy shot and wounded in Fort Pierce Friday night, police investigating

Unknown individuals fired weapon toward residence occupied by several people on North 22nd Street
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Fort Pierce when unknown individuals fired a weapon toward a residence, according to police.

The Fort Pierce Police Department responded to the 500 block of North 22nd Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday regarding reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the 12-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates that unknown individuals fired a weapon toward a residence that was occupied by several people at the time, including the 12-year-old. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

At this time, there is no information available about a suspect description or motive.

This case remains active and anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

