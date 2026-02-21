12-year-old boy shot and wounded in Fort Pierce Friday night, police investigating

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Fort Pierce when unknown individuals fired a weapon toward a residence, according to police.

The Fort Pierce Police Department responded to the 500 block of North 22nd Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday regarding reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the 12-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates that unknown individuals fired a weapon toward a residence that was occupied by several people at the time, including the 12-year-old. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

At this time, there is no information available about a suspect description or motive.

This case remains active and anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

