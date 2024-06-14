11 migrants arrested in Fort Pierce, US Border Patrol says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The U.S. Border Patrol said 11 migrants were arrested in Fort Pierce on Thursday.

In a post on X, Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol's Miami Sector, said the migrants are from Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras and have "lengthy immigration & criminal records."

Fort Pierce, FL: Border Patrol & ERO in coordination with @stluciesheriff arrested 11 noncitizens (Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras) with lengthy immigration & criminal records. One subject had an active criminal warrant & was turned over to @MartinFLSheriff.#arrest #florida #friday pic.twitter.com/LivXH8Wgvy — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) June 14, 2024

Briggs said one migrant had an active criminal warrant and was turned over to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

