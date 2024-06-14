Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

11 migrants arrested in Fort Pierce, US Border Patrol says

Migrants from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras have 'lengthy immigration & criminal records,' officials say
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
11 migrants arrested in Fort Pierce June 14 2024.jpeg
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 14, 2024

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The U.S. Border Patrol said 11 migrants were arrested in Fort Pierce on Thursday.

In a post on X, Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol's Miami Sector, said the migrants are from Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras and have "lengthy immigration & criminal records."

Briggs said one migrant had an active criminal warrant and was turned over to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU