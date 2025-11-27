100+ volunteers help Mustard Seed Ministries serve nearly 1,500 Thanksgiving meals in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — More than 100 volunteers helped members of Mustard Seed Ministries in Fort Pierce on Thursday prepare nearly 1,500 Thanksgiving meals.

The holiday feast happened in front of St. Anastasia Catholic School.

Meals included mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and more. Members of the St. Lucie County Fire District also offered a helping hand, cooking more than 100 turkeys.

With rising food calls, Stephanie Kingsbury with Mustard Seed Ministries said food insecurity is a major problem in St. Lucie County.

But Kingsbury said everyone deserves a Thanksgiving meal.

"I think this gives people the opportunity to provide that for their families if they cannot, and also for those who don't have anywhere to go. If their families are not local and they're alone, then they're still deserving of a special meal," Kingsbury said.

Meals were handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.