Fighting fires with fire on the Treasure Coast

The experts are convinced this dry season now underway will result in a very active fire season in the coming months.

The Florida Forest Service has decided a good offense is the best defense.

Monday, firefighters conducted an 80 acre prescribed burn at the Walden Woods area.

“if there’s a lightning strike or somebody lights it, the fuels will catch fire, but the fuels and the fire won’t be as great as if we didn’t burn this stuff," said senior forest ranger Brian Torres.

Prescribed burns remove debris littering the forest floor, restores healthy forests and gets rid of fuel for wildfires.

The fires create a defense line protecting people's property.

"Get these projects done so that we don't have to come in here when a wildfire comes through," said Jeff Curl.

Firefighters hope to conduct several more prescribed burns before peak dry season.