FFS reminds people to be prepared for fires

Alex Hagan
6:41 PM, Apr 2, 2018

Firefighters say if you live in a fire prone area, it's important to be ready

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - At the height of dry season, we see many wildfires.

So firefighters are asking homeowners to help them save homes, property and lives.

On Southeast Bella Road, Lisa Jeffreys has a temporary reminder every time she's in her backyard.

The remnants of a 70 acre fire that forced Lisa and 39 other homes to be evacuated.

"A little more prepared and take it a little more serious," said Jeffreys.

It should also be a reminder for you at home.

Melissa Yunas says it's important to prepare. She says homeowners should create a buffer zone around their homes, especially those living near nature areas.

"Make sure vegetation is away from the wooden fences. Second thing is if a wildfire is threatening, take the time to open the gate," said Yunas.

It's also important to have an emergency evacuation kit.

"Have a three-day supply kit, papers, medicines, and your pets ready to go," said Yunas.

An important reminder this dry season.

