ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Get your cowboy boots ready!

The Busch Rodeo and Concert is happening at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The live-action rodeo, live musical performance and outdoor family fun opens at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 at the gate, but kids 4 years old and younger are free. Proceeds benefit the Busch Family Foundation.

You can get your tickers here.