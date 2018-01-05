1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Lucie Co. turnpike crash

One person died and two people were injured in a crash on the Florida Turnpike Friday morning in St. Lucie County.

The crash happened at mile marker 170 around 11:14.

An unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District. A male and female were taken to an area trauma center for treatment of their injuries.

Northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for a while during the investigation.