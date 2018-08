PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A vehicle fire on I-95 near Hypoluxo Road closed all northbound lanes on Saturday afternoon. As of 5 p.m., two left lanes have reopened.

A multi-vehicle crashed resulted in a tanker truck carrying an estimated 700-800 gallons of fuel rolling over and igniting.

Firefighters from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Boynton Beach Fire Rescue battled the flames.

Two burn victims were flown by helicopter to a local trauma center.