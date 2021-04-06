State Rep. Emily Slosberg pushes for statewide system to track sexual assault evidence kits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State lawmakers are bolstering their efforts to create a database to track rape kits in Florida.

State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D–Boca Raton, and Senator Linda Stewart, D–Orlando, held news conference in Tallahassee to discuss HB 673/SB 1002, also known as "Gail's Law."

HB 673 passed a House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday with bipartisan support. The measure now heads to the House floor for a vote.

If passed, the legislation would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to create and maintain a statewide system for tracking sexual assault evidence kits from the point of collection through the criminal justice process.

The tracking system would be accessible to survivors of sexual assault, giving them the option of opting-in for updates on the status of the evidence in their case.

Thirty states and Washington, D.C. have implemented a statewide database for tracking sexual assault kits, according to Slosberg.

The bill is named after Gail Gardner, a Central Florida woman who was raped in 1988 by a stranger inside her own home.

Gardner reported the crime and went to the hospital where a rape examination was conducted. However, her rape kit was untested for three decades.

Clearing the backlog of untested rape kits has been a major focus in Florida over recent years.

In 2019, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement completed a three-year project to process older sexual assault kits submitted by local law enforcement agencies to FDLE labs following a 2016 Sexual Assault Kit Assessment.

In total, 8,023 sexual assault kits were processed which resulted in 1,814 hits using the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

CODIS enables federal, state and local agencies to compare DNA profiles electronically, linking crimes to each other and known offenders.