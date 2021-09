PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crash-landed on a dirt racetrack used for horse racing Friday afternoon west of Delray Beach.

The plane went down on a racetrack inside the Palm Beach Downs equestrian training facility near West Atlantic Avenue and U.S. Highway 441 just after 12:30 p.m.

Joel Lopez/WPTV A small plane made a crash-landing at the Palm Beach Downs equestrian training facility, Sept. 3, 2021, west of Delray Beach, Fla.

No injuries were reported.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV that the plane ran out of gas.