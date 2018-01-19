PBSO seeks man who tried to lure children into car in West Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Palm Beach County deputies are looking to talk to a man who apparently tried to lure kids into his car last Friday in suburban Boynton Beach.

The sheriff's office said this situation played out Jan. 12 on Boynton Beach Boulevard near Lyons Road.

A student recorded the encounter on a cellphone.

Deputies said the students were walking home from school in the rain when a man in a silver car approached them.

The man said things like, "Why are you walking in the rain, get in the car."

He also apparently threatened to "call the cops" if the kids didn't get in the car with him.

He told them he had candy in his car and at his home. The man then got angry and drove off.

Deputies want to talk to him and find out more about what happened. If you know who he is, call the sheriff's office or have him contact them.