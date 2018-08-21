Local brewery owners react to crack down on dogs

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Dog owners may not be allowed to bring their pets into their favorite breweries.

The Florida Department of Health sent out notices warning brewpubs around the state.

At Prosperity Brewers in Boca Raton, co-owner Dominick Peri has a unique selection of beer. There's also a unique story behind the poster child of the brewery.

"Having a brewery mascot, specifically a dog, was part of the plan," said Peri.

He found a dog two months before opening.

"Tank was literally sitting on the ground nestled up against that tree," said Peri.

Now he's here to stay.

"Been with us for six months," said Peri.

However, not Tank may not be allowed inside anymore.

Dominick calls it bad for business.

"People in the neighborhood that walks by when they're taking their dog for a walk won't stop in as frequently," said Peri.

A petition was started by a Jacksonville brewery owner calling on lawmakers to pass legislation allowing dogs in breweries.