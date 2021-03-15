Menu

Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Florida's Turnpike reopens following fiery, deadly crash in west Delray Beach

Wreck involves box truck, sedan near Atlantic Avenue exit
items.[0].videoTitle
All lanes of Florida's Turnpike have reopened in west Delray Beach following a fiery and deadly crash on Monday morning.
A deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 81 in west Delray Beach on March 15, 2021.jpg
A deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 81 in west Delray Beach on March 15, 2021 (1).jpg
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 16:09:19-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes of Florida's Turnpike have reopened in west Delray Beach following a fiery and deadly crash on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 81, which is Atlantic Avenue.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene said the crash involved a box truck and white sedan. Video from a WPTV viewer showed the truck engulfed in flames.

Two people inside the sedan died, and a 64-year-old Port Saint Lucie man inside the box truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.

All southbound lanes and two northbound lanes were closed for more than an hour on Monday because of the wreck. All lanes reopened just before 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right