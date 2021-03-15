Florida's Turnpike reopens following fiery, deadly crash in west Delray Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes of Florida's Turnpike have reopened in west Delray Beach following a fiery and deadly crash on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 81, which is Atlantic Avenue.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene said the crash involved a box truck and white sedan. Video from a WPTV viewer showed the truck engulfed in flames.

Two people inside the sedan died, and a 64-year-old Port Saint Lucie man inside the box truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.

All southbound lanes and two northbound lanes were closed for more than an hour on Monday because of the wreck. All lanes reopened just before 3 p.m.