Driver sought in deadly hit and run crash in suburban Boca Raton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a driver who didn't stop after striking a pedestrian.

The crash happened Sunday night around 9 p.m. on Lyons Road.

76-year-old Martha F. Lasher was trying to cross the street, a few blocks north of Glades Road, when a southbound car struck her, PBSO said.

She died about eight hours later, according to the sheriff's office.

Based on evidence left at the scene, investigators think the car might be a light blue 2006 to 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis with front passenger side damage, a missing passenger side mirror, and a damaged passenger side headlight/fog light.

PBSO said the driver failed to help the victim and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Soloway at 561.688.3400 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.