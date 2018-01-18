UPDATE: Delray Beach police say they have solved the mystery of a young person found wandering at a Tri-Rail station. Police say he's an Atlantic High student and he's now on the way to class.

EARLIER:

Delray Beach police are trying to reunite a young man with his relatives.

Officers found him wandering at the Tri-Rail station in the city Thursday morning.

They say his name might be Wesley but he is not very talkative.

If you recognize him please call Off. Rob Addea at (561) 243-7800.