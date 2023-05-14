2 women in 70s rescued from fire at home set from car

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Fire Rescue personnel rescued two women in their 70s from their home in Country Manors, a 55-plus community attached villas, after an apparent car fire spread to residence late Saturday, according to the agency on Facebook.

The women were treated for smoke inhalation and transported them to Delray Medical Center.

The state fire marshal and DBFR investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, which started around 11:30 p.m. on Hummingbird Lane instead of Military Trail. It appears to have started in a car parked in the home’s carport and spread up a wall, eventually affecting two residences, the agency said.

Two occupants of the neighboring unit safely got out on their own, the agency said.

DBFR contacted the South Florida Red Cross to help the four displaced residents.

"This was excellent work by the responding DBFR crews to quickly find and rescue the women and put out the fire. Thank you to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for lending a hand!," Delray's fire department posted on Facebook.

