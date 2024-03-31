Woman shot in public parking garage in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are searching for the person who shot a woman in a public parking garage early Saturday.

Police were called to a report of a shooting at the Old School Square parking garage, 95 NE First Ave., shortly before 2:15 a.m.

Officers learned there had been a large gathering on the top level of the parking garage, police said in a news release Saturday night.

Shots were fired and a woman in the group suffered a gunshot wound to her ankle. She was taken to a hospital by friends, and her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

"Law enforcement is working hard to apprehend the individual responsible," the agency said.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Kyle Kinney at 561-243-7828.