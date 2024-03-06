Watch Now
Woman killed by Brightline train in Delray Beach

Incident occurrs on Atlantic Avenue tracks
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 06, 2024
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are investigating a fatal accident involving a Brightline train and a pedestrian.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue, police said.

According to police, witnesses reported a collision between a pedestrian and a southbound Brightline train, while the gates were down. Witnesses also described the pedestrian being on the tracks before the crash. The woman died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Delray Beach Police Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

