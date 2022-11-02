Woman injured in fuel tanker crash credits boyfriend with saving her life

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — From her hospital bed at Jackson Memorial in Miami, Su Hninyi shared her story of survival following a fiery crash last week in Delray Beach.

“I just get emotional over all this, I couldn’t believe we made it together. I’m so happy that everybody survived,” said Hninyi.

She credits the love of her life, Broward County Fire firefighter Bryan Aparicio, with saving her life. The couple of 4 years were in the back of an Uber when a tanker truck nearby caught fire Tuesday afternoon along I-95.

"We love each other even more now. We almost lost each other. I owe him my life," Hninyi said.

According to investigators, a car cut off the fuel tanker and caused it to collide with Uber. Plumes of thick black smoke filled the air and could be seen for miles. Surrounded by flames, Hninyi said she feared the worst.

“I was sitting in the car thinking I was just thinking oh my god I'm not going to make this, we're not going to survive this. I'm going to die," she added.

Aparicio managed to get out of the burning car and then risked his own life, going back in to pull Hyninyi from the flames.

"We ran away from the car and it exploded behind us," she said.

Aparicio suffered second and third-degree burns to his face arms and legs. Hyninyi escaped with severe burns to her arms and legs. The driver of the Uber has burns on over 35% of his body.

"I'm happy that I'm alive. I'm happy that Brian is alive. I'm just happy that we are all here. That's what matters," said Hyninyi.

A total of five people were injured in the crash. The condition of the other victims is still unclear.