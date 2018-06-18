Woman charged after May incident in which she and two children were found on a ledge

WPTV Webteam
3:16 PM, Jun 18, 2018
4:35 PM, Jun 18, 2018

When police arrived they said 23-year-old Kyla Pecarina refused their commands to safely return the children inside.

Kyla Pecarina

PBSO

A woman whom police found on the ledge of a townhome with two small children in May is facing charges in connection with the incident.

They say she acted agitated and unpredictable.

Officers eventually made it onto the ledge and rescued the children and later carried her to safety as well.

Last week she was charged with two counts of child neglect without causing great harm.

