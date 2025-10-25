Witches ride their 'brooms' and celebrate 14th annual bike ride

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In the spirit of Halloween, 300 witches got on their "brooms" and took part in Delray Beach's 14th annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride on Saturday.

This year, participants rode for two miles, taking flight from Delray Beach City Hall and making their way down Atlantic Avenue and Pineapple Grove with everybody hearing plenty of cackling.

Now in its 14th year, the event's founder said the fun isn't just for the ladies, but everybody can participate, but with a catch.

"Men can ride, they just have to dress up as witches," said Andie Defoe, the event's founder.

The best part is proceeds from the event benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families in Delray Beach and surrounding communities.

“Events like this help support high quality programs, but keep cost low for our families, " said Stephanie Ceibo, CEO of Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

