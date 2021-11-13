Trucking companies paying big bonuses for qualified drivers

Truck drivers continue to be in demand, playing a critical role in getting goods shipped nationwide. The President of the Florida Trucking Association, Alix Mille, said it is a shortage that continues in the state.

According to Miller, around 80,000 drivers are needed across the country to be able to replenish goods. Those goods range from the food and beverage industry to construction and home linens.

Some trucking companies are now paying sign up bonuses as high as $15,000 to attract more qualified drivers.

The industry has experienced a truck driver shortage for some time, but the need has been exacerbated by the pandemic when people who were on the cusp of retiring decided to retire a little bit early.

Recently Governor DeSantis said Florida's ports could help with the supply chain. But the association says that means more drivers.

"Our ports are the best of the best. They're highly efficient. Thankfully, we all work very well together,” said Miller. “It's obviously going to strain the trucking industry a bit just based on inherent shortages, but we are up to the task that we just need more drivers on our roads to haul goods for Florida."

The Florida Trucking Association hopes to get Congress to pass the Drive Safe Act. It would essentially lift a rule restricting 18 to 20-year-olds from driving commercial goods across state lines as a possible solution to the shortages.