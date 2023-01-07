Watch Now
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach

3 residents displaced by blaze
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 07, 2023
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.

The early-morning fire occurred at about 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Zorno Way.

The home was destroyed by the blaze.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

No other details were immediately available.

