Three sought for using stolen credit cards, Delray Beach police say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Delray Beach police are looking for three people whom they say were recorded on store surveillance video after using stolen credit cards.

They say the victim had parked and locked her 2006 Ford Mustang at the LA Fitness on South Federal Highway on January 11.

When she returned they say she discovered a damaged car handle and her purse, containing credit cards, sunglasses and cash, was missing.

Her missing credit cards were used at a Deerfield Beach Target a short time later, according to police. Investigators say three males bought gift cards, computer tablets, an Apple watch and other electronics worth about $3,000.

Police think the three suspects could be from Broward County because the credit cards were used in Deerfield Beach.

If you have any information you are asked to call Delray Beach Police Det. Paul Pitti at (561) 243-7895 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

