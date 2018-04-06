Threat investigated at Carver Middle School

Carver Middle School is trying to track down the person who left a threat that was discovered on campus Thursday.

Principal Kiwana Prophete contacted parents by phone after she says the school learned of a shooting threat written in a book underneath a desk in a classroom.

Students were warned not to attend school Friday. However, the principal said school police didn't believe the threat was credible.

The administration is asking any parent or student who has information to contact the school or phone an anonymous tip to Student Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).